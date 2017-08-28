Download App
kavya kavya

सोमवार को भगवान शिव और गणेशजी की एक साथ करें पूजा ,जरूर पूरी होगी मनोकामना

amarujala.com- Presented by: विनोद शुक्ला

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 11:45 AM IST
ganesh chaturthi 2017 worship lord shiva and ganesh together on monday

हिन्दू शास्त्रों के अनुसार सोमवार को भगवान शिव की पूजा करने का दिन माना जाता है। इस समय भगवान शिव और गौरी के पुत्र भगवान गणेश जी के जन्मदिन के अवसर पर उनका उत्सव पूरे जोश के साथ मनाया जा रहा है। ऐसे में अगर एक साथ पिता और पुत्र दोनों की आराधना की जाए तो  कुंडली के दोष दूर हो जाते है और मनोकामना जरूर पूरी होती है।

पढ़ें-गणेश उत्सव में 'गणपति बप्पा मोरया' के जयकारे क्यों लगाए जाते हैं, जानिए इसके कारण

