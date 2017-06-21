इस समय भूलकर भी न जाएं पीपल के पास, नहीं तो होगा धन का नुकसान
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Spirituality
›
Religion
›
do not go near peepal tree or Sacred fig at this time{"_id":"594221db4f1c1bf55a8b45b9","slug":"do-not-go-near-peepal-tree-or-sacred-fig-at-this-time","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0927\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
हिन्दू धर्म में पीपल के पेड़ का काफी महत्व है। माना जाता है कि पीपल के पेड़ में मां लक्ष्मी और भगवान विष्णु का वास होता है और पूजा करने से इनकी कृपा मिलती है। बहुत कम लोग जानते है कि पूरे दिन में एक ऐसा समय भी होता है, जब पीपल के पेड़ के पास नहीं जाना चाहिए। उस विशेष समय में वहां पर जाने से व्यक्ति को कई तरह से हानि होने लगती है।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.