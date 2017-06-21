आपका शहर Close

इस समय भूलकर भी न जाएं पीपल के पास, नहीं तो होगा धन का नुकसान

amarujala.com- Presented by: किरण सिंह

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 11:05 AM IST
do not go near peepal tree or Sacred fig at this time

हिन्दू धर्म में पीपल के पेड़ का काफी महत्व  है। माना जाता है कि पीपल के पेड़ में मां लक्ष्मी और भगवान विष्‍णु का वास होता है और पूजा करने से इनकी कृपा मिलती है। बहुत कम लोग जानते है कि पूरे दिन में एक ऐसा समय भी होता है, जब पीपल के पेड़ के पास नहीं जाना चाहिए। उस विशेष समय में वहां पर जाने से व्यक्ति को कई तरह से हानि होने लगती है।

