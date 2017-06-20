कीजिए ऐसे शिवलिंग की पूजा,पूरी होंगी आपकी हर मनोकामना
अगर भगवान शिव की कोई मन से पूजा-आराधना करता है तो भोले बाबा अपने भक्तों पर जल्द ही प्रसन्न हो जाते हैं। भगवान शिव की रोज पूजा-पाठ करने से जीवन में समस्याएं नहीं आती। क्या आपको पता है कि अलग-अलग शिवलिंग की पूजा करने से कई तरह के पुण्य-लाभ मिलते हैं। शिवपुराण में इस तरह के शिवलिंग की पूजा करने के बारें में बताया गया है। आइए जानते हैं इनके बारे में।
