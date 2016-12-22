बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शीना मर्डर केस में नया खुलासा, डायमंड रिंग देने के बहाने इंद्राणी ने रची थी साजिश
Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 03:54 PM IST
बहुचर्चित शीना बोरा हत्याकांड में अब जो नया खुलासा हुआ है उससे कथित तौर पर मुख्य आरोपी इंद्राणी मुखर्जी की मुश्किलें बढ़ गई हैं। इस बार हत्या के आरोप में गिरफ्तार हुए ड्राइवर श्यामवर ने सुनवाई के दौरान बताया कि शीना के कत्ल से पहले इंद्राणी ने उसे कई लालच दिए थे।
