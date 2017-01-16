आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

दो साल के मासूम के साथ नैनी का शर्मनाक सलूक, गर्म मशीन से जलाया

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 05:35 PM IST
US nanny arrested for burt to a indian origin two years old child

अपने बच्चों को टाइम न दे पाने की वजह से कई बार मां-बाप या तो बच्चों की देखभाली के लिए आया रख देते हैं या फिर उन्हें किसी स्कूल में डाल देते हैं। लेकिन इन जगहों पर बच्चों को रखना सुरक्षित नहीं है क्योंकि कई बार इन मासूमों का ध्यान रखने वाले इस कदर हैवान हो जाते हैं कि वे उन्हें दर्द देने से जरा भी नहीं घबराते। एक ऐसा ही मामला अमेरिका से सामने आया है जहां एक दो साल के मासूम का ध्यान रखने वाली आया ने बच्चों को जलाने की कोशिश की। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

us america

कांग्रेस का दांव

सिद्धू बोले- मैं पैदाइशी कांग्रेसी, पीएम पर बोलने से कतराए, बादल पर बरसे

i am born congressi, says navjot singh siddhu in first press confence after joining congress

Most Viewed

धर्म को लेकर FB पर की थी आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी, गोलियों से भून डाला

hindu takth leader amit sharma shot in ludhiana, who uploaded objectional post on facebook
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बच्चियों के सीरियल रेपिस्ट के चौंकाने वाले खुलासे, एक गलती ने पकड़वाया

delhi serial rapist sunil rastogi is superstitious,
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बीच सड़क पर हिंदू नेता को गोलियों से भून डाला, देखिए कसूर क्या था?

hindu takth amit sharma shot in ludhiana, who uploaded objectional post on facebook
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
﻿