बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जानिए, बंद कमरे में मीटिंग के दौरान अखिलेश के लिए क्या बोले मुलायम?
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
mulayam singh yadav meets shivpal yadav
{"_id":"587c78f94f1c1b3403efeb2a","slug":"mulayam-singh-yadav-meets-shivpal-yadav","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u200c\u093f\u090f, \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0940\u091f\u200c\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0905\u0916\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 02:05 PM IST
मुलायम सिंह यादव सोमवार सुबह शिवपाल यादव से मिलने पहुंचे। 5 मिनट की मुलाकात के बाद ही वह पार्टी कार्यालय पहुंच गए। इस दौरान मीडिया को बाहर कर दिया गया और कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ बातचीत की। खास बात ये रही कि इस मीटिंग में अखिलेश गुट से प्रदेश अध्यक्ष नरेश उत्तम को भी बुलाया गया था।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5879f0594f1c1b222aba85fc","slug":"viral-video-of-a-girl-who-is-drinking-and-partying-with-boys-to-give-social-messages","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u094b\u0936, \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0935\u0939 \u0938\u094b\u091a \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587b19e94f1c1b3503efdf77","slug":"olympian-wrestler-yogeshwar-dutt-fiance-ias-daughter-sheetal-told-about-love-story-and-secrets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"IAS \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0906\u090f \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0947\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930 \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924, \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0915 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587a1fc94f1c1b7840baa128","slug":"poisonous-worm-found-in-egg","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092c\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0905\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940\u0924\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0939\u0930\u0940\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"587b6ba04f1c1b3703efe13c","slug":"amar-singh-goes-to-singapore-for-treatment","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0917\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5879d64b4f1c1bdf09ba7c80","slug":"naresh-uttam-meets-mulayam-singh-yadav","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u092e, \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0936\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587729dd4f1c1be165baaca7","slug":"mulayam-press-conference-in-party-office","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u0924\u0947 \u0935\u094b 45 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f, \u0930\u093e\u091c \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u092e \u0928\u0947?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58791ccf4f1c1b222aba808f","slug":"fight-in-sp-creating-problem-for-others","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 '\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932' \u0938\u0940\u091c \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top