आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

जान‌िए, बंद कमरे में मीट‌िंग के दौरान अख‌िलेश के ल‌िए क्या बोले मुलायम?

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 02:05 PM IST
mulayam singh yadav meets shivpal yadav

मुलायम स‌िंह यादव सोमवार सुबह श‌िवपाल यादव से म‌िलने पहुंचे। 5 म‌िनट की मुलाकात के बाद ही वह पार्टी कार्यालय पहुंच गए। इस दौरान मीड‌िया को बाहर कर द‌िया गया और कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ बातचीत की। खास बात ये रही क‌ि इस मीट‌िंग में अख‌िलेश गुट से प्रदेश अध्यक्ष नरेश उत्तम को भी बुलाया गया था।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

sp clash samajwadi party

सोशल मीडिया Vs सेना

आर्मी चीफ बोले, जवानों ने सोशल मीडिया पर शिकायत की तो होगी सजा

Proper channels in place to air grievances, says General Bipin Rawat on the occasion of Army Day

Most Viewed

लड़कों संग शराब पीने के बाद लड़की हुई बेहोश, उसके बाद जो हुआ वह सोच भी नहीं सकते आप

viral video of a girl who is drinking and partying with boys to give social messages
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +

IAS की बेटी को क्यों पसंद आए योगेश्वर दत्त, यूं सुनाई रोमांटिक लव स्टोरी

olympian wrestler yogeshwar dutt fiance ias daughter sheetal told about love story and secrets
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

उबले हुए अंडे के भीतर से निकला जहरीला कीड़ा, तस्वीरें

Poisonous worm found in Egg.
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

यूपी चुनाव से पहले अमर सिंह ने छोड़ा देश, जानें- कहां गए

amar singh goes to singapore for treatment.
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +

मुलायम के आते ही कैसे बीते वो 45 मिनट, राज खोला नरेश उत्तम ने?

mulayam press conference in party office
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सपा की 'साइकिल' सीज हुई तो होगा लाखों का नुकसान

fight in SP creating problem for others.
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
शुगर से निजात दिलाता है ये अनोखा फल, हड्डियों को भी करे मजबूत

शुगर से निजात दिलाता है ये अनोखा फल, हड्डियों को भी करे मजबूत

फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड की ट्रॉफी के साथ आलिया ने किया कुछ ऐसा, महेश भट्ट ने खींची फोटो

फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड की ट्रॉफी के साथ आलिया ने किया कुछ ऐसा, महेश भट्ट ने खींची फोटो

8वीं पास के लिए यहां हैं 6 हजार नौकरियां, जाने आवेदन की आखिरी तारीख

8वीं पास के लिए यहां हैं 6 हजार नौकरियां, जाने आवेदन की आखिरी तारीख

सलमान खान के साथ काम कर चुके इस हीरो को अब नहीं मिल रहा काम, हो गया है ये हाल

सलमान खान के साथ काम कर चुके इस हीरो को अब नहीं मिल रहा काम, हो गया है ये हाल

﻿

Live Score:

NZ217/3

NZ v BAN

Full Card