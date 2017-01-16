आपका शहर Close

अखिलेश बोले, साइकिल चलती जाएगी... आगे बढ़ती जाएगी...

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 09:45 PM IST
akhilesh yadav tweet on election commission.

चुनाव आयोग द्वारा सपा के सिंबल साइकिल व पार्टी पर निर्णय दिए जाने पर सीएम अखिलेश यादव ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। उन्होंने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि साइकिल चलती जाएगी...आगे बढ़ती जाएगी...। आयोग का फैसला आने के बाद वह लखनऊ के पांच विक्रमादित्य मार्ग ‌स्थित मुलायम सिंह यादव से मिलने उनके आवास पहुंचे। चुनाव आयोग के फैसले से अखिलेश समर्थक काफी उत्साहित नजर आ रहे हैं। (मुलायम से मिलते मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव)

कांग्रेस का दांव

सिद्धू बोले- मैं पैदाइशी कांग्रेसी, पीएम पर बोलने से कतराए, बादल पर बरसे

i am born congressi, says navjot singh siddhu in first press confence after joining congress

