नए नियम लागू, अब इन 10 कामों के लिए अनिवार्य होगा आधार कार्ड
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 01:25 PM IST
इस साल से आधार कार्ड अब आपके लिए और जरूरी हो जाएगा। केंद्र से मिले दिशा निर्देशों के बाद राज्य सरकारों ने कई अहम योजनाओं और कार्यों के लिए आधार जरूरी कर दिया है। आइए हम आपको बताते हैं किन किन कामों में अब सिर्फ आधार कार्ड की चलेगा-
