आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

रोजाना नूडल्स खाने के शौकीन तो नहीं, हो जाएगी ये गंभीर बीमारी

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com , presented by – शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 09:25 AM IST
know why eating noodles everyday will hamper your health

2 मिनट में बनने वाला नूडल आपकी जिंदगी को धीरे-धीरे खत्म कर रहा है। कुछ लोगों के मुंह में नूडल्स का स्वाद तो ऐसा लगा है कि इसके बिना एक दिन भी बिताना मुश्किल हो गया है। नूडल्बस बनाना जितना आसान है, उसके नतीजे उतने ही खतरनाक हैं। तो अगर आप भी इसके मुरीद हैं या फिर ब्रेकफास्ट में रोजाना यह खाते हैं तो सावधान हो जाइए।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

noodles noodles bad effect on health

प्राइवेट स्कूलों पर नकेल

दिल्ली सरकार के प्रस्ताव को एलजी की मंजूरी, ओवरटेक करेंगे 449 प्राइवेट स्कूल

lg anil baijal approves delhi government proposal of overtaking 449 private schools of delhi

Most Viewed

फैशन नहीं लड़कों की दाढ़ी के पीछे छिपा है ये राज, क्या आपको पता है?

Men keep beard because of these five health reasons
  • सोमवार, 21 अगस्त 2017
  • +

कई शादियां करने से यहां के लोगों को हो रही हैं ये गंभीर जेनेटिक बीमारी

People here are getting serious genetic diseases due to many marriages
  • सोमवार, 21 अगस्त 2017
  • +

जॉब करने वाले हो जाएं सतर्क, हो रही है आपको विटामिन डी की कमी

Is Your Job Making You Suffer from lack of Vitamin D
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

अगर आप भी जूझ रहे हैं कब्ज से तो रोजाना खाएं ये चीजें

These foods will help you to get rid of constipation problem
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +

पकाने की बजाय कच्चे फल-सब्जियों को खाने से होते हैं ये बड़े फायदे

Know the health benefits of raw food diet
  • बुधवार, 16 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
93rd birthday of great satirist of hindi hari shankar parsai
काव्य चर्चा

बर्थडे स्पेशल - हरिशंकर परसाई: "वेद में सोमरस की स्तुति में 60-62 मंत्र हैं"

known as Tragedy Queen actress Meena Kumari was also a poetess
काव्य चर्चा

ट्रेजडी क्वीन मीना कुमारी ने कभी नहीं चाहा कि उनकी शायरी छपे

noble prize winner bob dylan poem in hindi
विश्व काव्य

बॉब डिलन: वह ऐसे पेश आ रही है मानो हम कभी मिले ही नहीं

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!