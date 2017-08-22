बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जॉब करने वाले हो जाएं सतर्क, हो रही है आपको विटामिन डी की कमी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Yoga and Health
›
Is Your Job Making You Suffer from lack of Vitamin D
{"_id":"599ab99c4f1c1bdb628b4749","slug":"is-your-job-making-you-suffer-from-lake-of-vitamin-d","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0949\u092c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u0924\u0930\u094d\u0915, \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u0935\u093f\u091f\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0928 \u0921\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 09:01 AM IST
Most Viewed
{"_id":"599a8b7a4f1c1b3b308b49c1","slug":"men-keep-beard-because-of-these-five-health-reasons","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948?","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"599a5c364f1c1bda448b496c","slug":"people-here-are-getting-serious-genetic-diseases-due-to-many-marriages","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0908 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0917\u0902\u092d\u0940\u0930 \u091c\u0947\u0928\u0947\u091f\u093f\u0915 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"599ab99c4f1c1bdb628b4749","slug":"is-your-job-making-you-suffer-from-lake-of-vitamin-d","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0949\u092c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u0924\u0930\u094d\u0915, \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u0935\u093f\u091f\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0928 \u0921\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
Also View
{"_id":"599ab1324f1c1be67f8b460f","slug":"know-the-health-benefits-of-lassi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0932\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091b\u0942\u092e\u0902\u0924\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"5996bc994f1c1b49268b4633","slug":"during-pregnancy-mostly-women-are-doing-this-kind-of-common-mistakes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"599699a44f1c1bb3218b491d","slug":"dont-share-your-earphone-with-anybody-otherwise-you-will-be-trapped-by-serious-diseases","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0908\u092f\u0930\u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
शुक्रवार, 18 अगस्त 2017
+
{"_id":"599991364f1c1b0a728b45ce","slug":"93rd-birthday-of-great-satirist-of-hindi-hari-shankar-parsai","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0939\u0930\u093f\u0936\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0908: \"\u0935\u0947\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u092e\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 60-62 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902\"","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599aaa054f1c1b71548b46ab","slug":"known-as-tragedy-queen-actress-meena-kumari-was-also-a-poetess","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 \u091b\u092a\u0947","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599ab13d4f1c1bf1688b4681","slug":"noble-prize-winner-bob-dylan-poem-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u092c \u0921\u093f\u0932\u0928: \u0935\u0939 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u0936 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u094b \u0939\u092e \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Vishwa Kavya","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f","slug":"vishwa-kavya"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!