डाइटिंग के लिए सिर्फ सलाद खा रहे हैं तो संभल जाएं, हो सकता है ये नुकसान

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 12:55 PM IST
Here is WhyA Full Fledged Salad Diet May Do More Harm Than Good

जब भी जिक्र आता है वजन घटाने का या खुद को फिट रखने का तो सबसे पहला नाम आता है डाइटिंग का। फिर क्या आप Full-Fledged Salad Diet अपनाने लगते हैं। अब चूंकि सलाद बनाने में आसान होता है और यह सेहत का भी ध्यान रखता है, तो इससे अच्छा ऑप्शन समझकर आप भी इसे फॉलो करने लगते है तो जरा सभंल जाएं। आज हम बताएंगे कि Full-Fledged Salad Diet  आपको जितना फायदा पहुंचाता है उससे कहीं ज्यादा इसके नुकसान है।

