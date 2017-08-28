बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
डाइटिंग के लिए सिर्फ सलाद खा रहे हैं तो संभल जाएं, हो सकता है ये नुकसान
Mon, 28 Aug 2017 12:55 PM IST
जब भी जिक्र आता है
वजन घटाने
का या खुद को फिट रखने का तो सबसे पहला नाम आता है डाइटिंग का। फिर क्या आप Full-Fledged Salad Diet अपनाने लगते हैं। अब चूंकि सलाद बनाने में आसान होता है और यह सेहत का भी ध्यान रखता है, तो इससे अच्छा ऑप्शन समझकर आप भी इसे फॉलो करने लगते है तो जरा सभंल जाएं। आज हम बताएंगे कि Full-Fledged Salad Diet आपको जितना फायदा पहुंचाता है उससे कहीं ज्यादा इसके नुकसान है।
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
