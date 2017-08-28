Download App
kavya kavya

रोहतक जाने की सोच रहे हैं तो भूल जाइए, नहीं जा पाएंगे देखें हालात

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा)

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 10:27 AM IST
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Sentencing in Sadhvi Rape Case, tight security in rohtak

अगर आप किसी भी काम से रोहतक जाने की सोच रहे हैं तो भूल जाइए, नहीं जा पाएंगे। गुरमीत राम रहीम को सजा के ऐलान के चलते फोर्स तैनात है, चप्पे चप्पे पर कड़ी सुरक्षा है।

