रोहतक जाने की सोच रहे हैं तो भूल जाइए, नहीं जा पाएंगे देखें हालात
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Sentencing in Sadhvi Rape Case, tight security in rohtak
Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 10:27 AM IST
अगर आप किसी भी काम से रोहतक जाने की सोच रहे हैं तो भूल जाइए, नहीं जा पाएंगे।
गुरमीत राम रहीम को सजा के ऐलान के चलते फोर्स तैनात है, चप्पे चप्पे पर कड़ी सुरक्षा है।
