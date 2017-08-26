बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लहसुन खाने से अब लड़कियों को कभी नहीं होगी ये परेशानी...
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Yoga and Health
›
having garlic on regular basis will solve girls all problem
{"_id":"59a0f9244f1c1bdd458b478e","slug":"having-garlic-on-regular-basis-will-solve-girls-all-problem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0939\u0938\u0941\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092c \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940...","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 11:08 AM IST
खाने को लजीज बनाने के अलावा लहसुन के कई सारे और भी फायदे होते हैं। तो चलिए आज हम आपको बताते हैं कि रोजाना लहसुन की एक कली आपके जीवन के लिए किस तरह फायदेमंद होती है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59a0f9244f1c1bdd458b478e","slug":"having-garlic-on-regular-basis-will-solve-girls-all-problem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0939\u0938\u0941\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092c \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940...","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"599e85184f1c1b14098b4897","slug":"make-these-changes-in-home-for-weight-loss","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935 ","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"599a8b7a4f1c1b3b308b49c1","slug":"men-keep-beard-because-of-these-five-health-reasons","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948?","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
Also View
{"_id":"599fd33d4f1c1b71328b460b","slug":"these-everyday-habits-may-damage-your-spine-easily","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0917\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0930\u0940\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0921\u094d\u0921\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0938\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+ {"_id":"599e85184f1c1b14098b4897","slug":"make-these-changes-in-home-for-weight-loss","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935 ","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"599d265d4f1c1b14608b4821","slug":"how-to-lose-weight-by-eating-healthy-food-during-office-hourc","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920 \u0915\u0930 \u0915\u092e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0935\u091c\u0928, \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092b\u0942\u0921","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"599ec2eb4f1c1b27218b46f9","slug":"isha-sharma-i-am-an-indian-girl","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u0908\u0936\u093e \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0935\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938?","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}
{"_id":"5974b0fd4f1c1b62708b47e6","slug":"ibne-insha-the-poet-of-legacy-of-mir","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u092c\u094d\u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0936\u093e: \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0917 \u091c\u093c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0907\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093c \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u0941\u0938\u0935\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091a\u093e\u0930\u093e...","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599e5a2d4f1c1ba8188b4878","slug":"the-role-of-literature-is-essential-in-building-country-says-raaz-dehlvi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092a\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0935\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940: \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e \u0915\u0935\u093f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u093c \u0926\u0939\u0932\u0935\u0940","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!