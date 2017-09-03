Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण की निजी जिंदगी से जुड़ी ये 5 दिलचस्प बातें जानते हैं आप!

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 04:18 PM IST
know the unknown facts about newly appointed defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman

बीजेपी की कद्दावर नेता निर्मला सीतारमण आज इंदिरा गांधी के बाद देश की दूसरी महिला रक्षा मंत्री बन गई हैं। निर्मला साल 2006 में बीजेपी का हिस्सा बनीं और तब से लगातार वो इस पार्टी से जुड़ी हैं। राजनीतिक जीवन के बारे में उन्होंने कई बार खुलकर बात की है लेकिन उनकी निजी जिंदगी के बारे में लोगों को ज्यादा जानकारी नहीं है।

तो चलिए आज आपको बताते हैं उनकी निजी जिंदगी से जुड़ी ये 5 दिलचस्प बातें...

पढ़ें- मदर टेरेसा की ये 5 बातें आपके जीवन में भर देंगी सुकून
 

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

nirmala sitharaman nirmala sitharaman lifestyle

'खराब परफॉर्मेंस' पर छुट्टी

हॉकी इंडिया ने कोच रोलेन्ट ओल्टमंस को किया बर्खास्त, खराब प्रदर्शन पर गिरी गाज

Hockey india sacked Roelant Oltmans as head coach of Indian hockey team 

Most Viewed

रात में नहीं आती सुकून भरी नींद तो आज ही अपनाएं ये तरीके

Try these five things for better sleep
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

अगर आपको भी है टाइट बेल्ट बांधने की आदत, तो जरूर पढ़ लें ये खबर

these mistake on a regular basis will effect your health badly
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

अब लड़कियों के LIPSTICK के कलर से लड़के जानें उनके दिल का हाल

these lipstick color will tell you the secret of girls heart
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

Teachers Day Spl: सर्वपल्‍ली राधा कृष्णन के जीवन की 10 खास बातें

Teachers Day 2017: know the unknown facts about Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

पूरी दुनिया में किया कमाल, ये यंगस्टर्स हैं कामयाबी की मिसाल

These five youngsters create new milestones of success in the world
  • शनिवार, 19 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
remembering famous urdu poet majaz lucknavi by rakesh mishra
मैं इनका मुरीद

मजाज़ लखनवी: 'मजाज़ की किताब को लड़कियां तकिए में छिपा कर रखतीं थीं'

aur kitne naam banayenge
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक रुपिंदर याद दिला रही हैं- निर्भय, दामिनी, गुड़िया नाम तो सुने होंगे?

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja mahaganapathim in carnatic fusion by shankar mahadevan
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - 'महागणपतिम' फ्यूज़न संगीत शैली की ये स्तुति रूह में समा जाएगी

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!