बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
डिलीवरी के बाद भी नहीं जा रहा बेबी बंप ? हो सकती है ये वजह
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Stress Management
›
these are the reasons why your baby bump is not going even after delivery
{"_id":"599fe1fa4f1c1bdb1b8b483d","slug":"these-are-the-reasons-why-your-baby-bump-is-not-going-even-after-delivery","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a ? \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 02:43 PM IST
मां के गर्भ में बच्चे का विकास जैसे-जैसे होता जाता है मां के पेट का आकार बढ़ने लगता है लेकिन डिलीवरी के कुछ समय बाद महिलाओं का शरीर अपने शेप में आ जाता है। हालांकि कुछ महिलाओं के बेबी बंप को कम होने में एक महीने से ज्यादा का समय लगता है। अगर आपके साथ भी कुछ ऐसा ही हो रहा है तो घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है क्योंकि ऐसा कुछ कारणों की वजह से हो सकता है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"599fe1fa4f1c1bdb1b8b483d","slug":"these-are-the-reasons-why-your-baby-bump-is-not-going-even-after-delivery","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a ? \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+ {"_id":"599d5b0a4f1c1bd1118b4574","slug":"side-effects-of-sleeping-with-the-light-on","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"5997f5a54f1c1bbb7d8b45c2","slug":"these-amazing-photographs-will-blow-your-mind-on-this-world-photography-day","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"World Photography Day:\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930\u0940\u0928 10 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u093f\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
Also View
{"_id":"599d1d014f1c1b70568b472f","slug":"five-postures-to-read-books-perfectly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0939\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"599d5b0a4f1c1bd1118b4574","slug":"side-effects-of-sleeping-with-the-light-on","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"5997c4764f1c1b357f8b4691","slug":"is-there-a-role-for-social-media-in-perpetuating-and-loneliness","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u093e? ","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"599dd31d4f1c1bf07e8b4596","slug":"rj-rek-talaak-talaak-talaak-7797","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e \u091c\u0938\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u00a0\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0958 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0958 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0958 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}
{"_id":"59a006bc4f1c1bf1738b46fa","slug":"dekho-o-deewano-tum-ye-kaam-na-karo-my-favourite-film-song","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u094b \u0913 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b, \u0924\u0941\u092e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094b...","category":{"title":"Mere Azeez Filmi Nagme","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u093c\u0940\u091c\u093c \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u0917\u093c\u092e\u0947","slug":"mere-azeez-filmi-nagme"}}
{"_id":"599edde24f1c1b27218b4879","slug":"nazeer-akbarabadi-poem-on-ganesh-chaturthi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0928\u091c\u093c\u0940\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u092c\u0930\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940: \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"Irshaad","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0926","slug":"irshaad"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!