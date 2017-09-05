Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
teachersday teachersday

अगर आप हैं खाने पीने के शौकीन तो इन शहरों का रुख करना ना भूलें

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 05:02 PM IST
if you are a foodie must travel in these cities

खाने का नाम सुनते ही अगर आपके मुंह में पानी आ जाता है तो आज हम आपको कुछ ऐसी जगहों के बारे में बताएंगे जहां जाकर आप घूमने के साथ-साथ खाने का भी लुत्फ उठा सकते हैं।

तो चलिए हम आपको कुछ शहरों की ऐसी खास डिश के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जहां जाकर लजीज खाने का स्वाद चख सकते हैं। 

पढ़ें-  इस उम्र के लोग रहते हैं सबसे ज्यादा खुश, रिपोर्ट में हुआ खुलासा

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

foodie travel and food

शिवसेना भड़की

मंत्रिमंडल फेरबदल में अनदेखी से शिवसेना नाराज, संजय राउत बोले- NDA की हुई मौत

Shiv sena is angry after cabinet ministers reshuffle, calls urgent meeting

Most Viewed

रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण की निजी जिंदगी से जुड़ी ये 5 दिलचस्प बातें जानते हैं आप!

know the unknown facts about newly appointed defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

रात में नहीं आती सुकून भरी नींद तो आज ही अपनाएं ये तरीके

Try these five things for better sleep
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

Teachers Day: सर्वपल्‍ली राधा कृष्णन के जीवन की 10 खास बातें

Know unknown facts about Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on Teachers Day
  • मंगलवार, 5 सितंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

रात में नहीं आती सुकून भरी नींद तो आज ही अपनाएं ये तरीके

Try these five things for better sleep
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

इस उम्र के लोग रहते हैं सबसे ज्यादा खुश, रिपोर्ट में हुआ खुलासा

middle age is depressing according to The national bureau of economic research
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top ganesh chaturthi songs best devotional hindi songs and bhajans to celebrate ganesh chaturthi
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल : गणपति बप्पा मोरया इन फ़िल्मी गानों संग

famous hindi poet harivansh rai bachchan poem kya karu samvedna lekar tumhari best of bachchan
इरशाद

हरिवंश राय बच्चन : क्या करूँ संवेदना लेकर तुम्हारी?

top ganesh chaturthi stuti best devotional hindi songs and bhajans to celebrate ganesh chaturthi
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - 10 गणेश वंदनाओं से भक्ति सागर में गोते लगाएं

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
BRICS घोषणापत्र में जैश-ए-मोहम्मद का नाम, मसूद पर बैन के सवाल पर चीन ने साधी चुप्पी

BRICS घोषणापत्र में जैश-ए-मोहम्मद का नाम, मसूद पर बैन के सवाल पर चीन ने साधी चुप्पी

BRICS से नजदीक आए भारत-चीन, डोकलाम के बाद मिले पीएम-जिनपिंग, जानिए 5 बड़ी बातें

BRICS से नजदीक आए भारत-चीन, डोकलाम के बाद मिले पीएम-जिनपिंग, जानिए 5 बड़ी बातें

लखनऊ मेट्रो का संचालन शुरू, गृहमंत्री राजनाथ, राज्यपाल व सीएम ने की सवारी

लखनऊ मेट्रो का संचालन शुरू, गृहमंत्री राजनाथ, राज्यपाल व सीएम ने की सवारी

ऐसी शानदार और लाजवाब है लखनऊ मेट्रो, देखें Exclusive तस्वीरें

ऐसी शानदार और लाजवाब है लखनऊ मेट्रो, देखें Exclusive तस्वीरें

Your Story has been saved!