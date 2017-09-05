बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अगर आप हैं खाने पीने के शौकीन तो इन शहरों का रुख करना ना भूलें
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 05:02 PM IST
खाने का नाम सुनते ही अगर आपके मुंह में पानी आ जाता है तो आज हम आपको कुछ ऐसी जगहों के बारे में बताएंगे जहां जाकर आप घूमने के साथ-साथ खाने का भी लुत्फ उठा सकते हैं।
तो चलिए हम आपको कुछ शहरों की ऐसी खास डिश के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जहां जाकर लजीज खाने का स्वाद चख सकते हैं।
पढ़ें- इस उम्र के लोग रहते हैं सबसे ज्यादा खुश, रिपोर्ट में हुआ खुलासा
