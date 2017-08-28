Download App
kavya kavya

इस उम्र के लोग रहते हैं सबसे ज्यादा खुश, रिपोर्ट में हुआ खुलासा

amarujala.com- Presented by: किरण सिंह

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 01:44 PM IST
middle age is depressing according to The national bureau of economic research

खुशी क्‍या है? अगर ये सवाल आपसे पूछा जाए तो शायद इसका जवाब देने में आपको कुछ मिनट लग जाए। किसी के चेहरे पर अपनों से मिलने पर खुशी आती है, तो किसी के लिए पैसा ही खुशी है। ज्यादातर लोगों को इनके कारण खुशी तो मिल जाती है लेकिन वो अधिक समय के लिए नहीं, सिर्फ कुछ समय के लिए ही होती है।
क्या आप जानते हैं कि खुशी का सबसे बड़ा कारण क्या है? संतुष्टि, यहीं है खुशी का सबसे बड़ा कारण, आपने इस शब्द को किताबों में तो बहुत पढ़ा होगा, लेकिन ये हकीकत है कि जब तक आप किसी भी चीज से संतुष्ट नहीं होंगे, आपके चेहरे पर लंबे समय तक खुशी नहीं रह सकती। ये बात हम नहीं, बल्कि अमेरिका की नेशनल ब्यूरो ऑफ इकोनॉमिक रिसर्च कह रही है।

Your Story has been saved!