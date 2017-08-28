इस उम्र के लोग रहते हैं सबसे ज्यादा खुश, रिपोर्ट में हुआ खुलासा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Stress Management
›
middle age is depressing according to The national bureau of economic research {"_id":"59a3cc7a4f1c1b596c8b456f","slug":"middle-age-is-depressing-according-to-the-national-bureau-of-economic-research","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0936, \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
खुशी क्या है? अगर ये सवाल आपसे पूछा जाए तो शायद इसका जवाब देने में आपको कुछ मिनट लग जाए। किसी के चेहरे पर अपनों से मिलने पर खुशी आती है, तो किसी के लिए पैसा ही खुशी है। ज्यादातर लोगों को इनके कारण खुशी तो मिल जाती है लेकिन वो अधिक समय के लिए नहीं, सिर्फ कुछ समय के लिए ही होती है।
क्या आप जानते हैं कि खुशी का सबसे बड़ा कारण क्या है? संतुष्टि, यहीं है खुशी का सबसे बड़ा कारण, आपने इस शब्द को किताबों में तो बहुत पढ़ा होगा, लेकिन ये हकीकत है कि जब तक आप किसी भी चीज से संतुष्ट नहीं होंगे, आपके चेहरे पर लंबे समय तक खुशी नहीं रह सकती। ये बात हम नहीं, बल्कि अमेरिका की नेशनल ब्यूरो ऑफ इकोनॉमिक रिसर्च कह रही है।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.