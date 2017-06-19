बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
राष्ट्पति पद के उम्मीदवार कोविंद ने गरीब बेटियों की शादी के लिये अपना पैतृक बना दिया था बारात घर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Relationship
›
president candidate kovind convert his ancestral home to baraatghar
{"_id":"5947ae2f4f1c1b0c298b48d5","slug":"president-candidate-kovind-convert-his-ancestral-home-to-baraatghar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0924\u0943\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0918\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 06:01 PM IST
Photo Credit: रामनाथ कोविंद
राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिये भाजपा ने अपने उम्मीदवार की घोषणा कर दी है। बिहार के
मौजूदा राज्यपाल रामनाथ कोविंद के नाम की घोषणा की गई है। कोविंद काफी लंबे समय से राजनीति में सक्रिय हैं। मौजूदा समय में वे बिहार में राज्यपाल हैं। और सबसे बड़ी बात वह एक दलित चेहरा हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593cd2684f1c1b0d7a8b4c15","slug":"if-man-say-these-thing-to-girl-she-will-quickly-get-ready-to-marry-that-guy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0926\u0947 '\u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924' \u0924\u094b \u091d\u091f \u0907\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"593a5eef4f1c1b51039c8a57","slug":"know-about-the-interesting-reason-why-do-girls-want-boyfriend-in-college","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921? \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"593b48224f1c1ba3379c86ac","slug":"5-secrets-you-should-never-disclose-to-your-partner-after-engagement-it-can-break-your-relationship","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091f\u0942\u091f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
Also View
{"_id":"594645b54f1c1bf5688b4674","slug":"psychosexual-angel-of-daughter-father-relation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093e\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0921\u0947- \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e \u0915\u093e '\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u094b\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0941\u0905\u0932 \u090f\u0902\u0917\u0932'\u00a0\u00a0","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top