पिता के ऐसे पत्र जिन्हें पढ़कर आपको पता चलेगा, यूं हीं कोई इंदिरा गांधी नहीं बन जाता
Fathers day- letter written by jawahar lal nehru to indira gandhi
Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 04:19 PM IST
हर
पिता अपनी बेटी को सीख देता है। अक्सर मन में आता है कि क्या बड़े-बड़े सेलिब्रिटिज भी अपनी बेटियों को यूं ही सीख देते होंगे। तो आपको पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री के अपनी बेटी इंदिरा को लिखे खत जरूर पढ़ने चाहिये। 1928 को नैनीताल की जेल से लिखे अपने पत्रों के जरिये जवाहर लाल नेहरू ने नन्हीं इंदिरा को कई बड़ी सीख दी।
