पहली डेट पर लड़के अक्सर करते हैं ये गलतियां, पछताने से पहले पढ़ लें
सोशल मीडिया और डेटिंग एप्स की मदद से आजकल पहली डेट अरेंज करना तो आसान हो गया है। लेकिन कई बार छोटी-छोटी गलतियां आपकी पहली ही डेट पर पानी फेर देती हैं। नतीजा ये होता है कि इस पार्टनर के साथ आपकी ये पहली डेट बन जाती है आखिरी डेट। भाई यूं हीं नहीं कहा जाता है कि फर्स्ट इंप्रेशन इज द लास्ट इंप्रेशन।
