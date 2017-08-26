बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ये एक काम लड़की के दिल में जगा देगा प्यार, जरा आजमाकर तो देखिए जनाब
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Relationship
›
if you want to impress a girl on chatting then keep in mind these things
{"_id":"59a0477e4f1c1bf4488b4812","slug":"if-you-want-to-impress-a-girl-on-chatting-then-keep-in-mind-these-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u0930\u093e \u0906\u091c\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0928\u093e\u092c ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 10:39 AM IST
अगर आप किसी लड़की को पसंद करने लगे हैं और बात फोन नंबर शेयरिंग तक पहुंच गई है तो अपनी भावनाओं को कंट्रोल करने का यही सही वक्त है। अक्सर ऐसा देखा जाता है कि किसी भी
रिलेशनशिप की शुरुआत दोस्ती से ही होती है और धीरे-धीरे रिश्ता प्यार की डोर थाम ही लेता है।
अगर आप भी किसी लड़की के प्यार में पड़ चुके हैं तो सबसे आसान और पहला रास्ता है उसे फोन पर चैट के जरिए इंप्रेस करने का लेकिन इस दौरान कुछ चीजों का ध्यान रखना बेहद जरूरी है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59a0477e4f1c1bf4488b4812","slug":"if-you-want-to-impress-a-girl-on-chatting-then-keep-in-mind-these-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u0930\u093e \u0906\u091c\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0928\u093e\u092c ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5999079c4f1c1b1b0e8b4b03","slug":"girls-are-expecting-these-messages-from-boys-at-night","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0948\u0938\u0947\u091c \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0947\u0924\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"599bb5fc4f1c1b9d2f8b4a67","slug":"girls-need-to-start-doing-these-things-for-yourself-when-you-turn-25","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"25 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
Also View
{"_id":"599eaaad4f1c1bee5a8b485e","slug":"these-are-the-signs-that-your-best-friend-has-crush-on-your-boyfriend","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091a\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0932!","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+ {"_id":"599e7c414f1c1bbc328b45ff","slug":"these-five-eating-habits-will-reveal-about-their-partner-personality","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0926\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0928\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0928\u0948\u0932\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093e...","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"599d095e4f1c1b73568b4586","slug":"here-is-the-reason-why-sometimes-you-should-tell-a-lie-in-relationship","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u092d\u0940-\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u091d\u0942\u0920 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"599ec2eb4f1c1b27218b46f9","slug":"isha-sharma-i-am-an-indian-girl","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u0908\u0936\u093e \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0935\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938?","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}
{"_id":"5974b0fd4f1c1b62708b47e6","slug":"ibne-insha-the-poet-of-legacy-of-mir","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u092c\u094d\u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0936\u093e: \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0917 \u091c\u093c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0907\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093c \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u0941\u0938\u0935\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091a\u093e\u0930\u093e...","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599e5a2d4f1c1ba8188b4878","slug":"the-role-of-literature-is-essential-in-building-country-says-raaz-dehlvi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092a\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0935\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940: \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e \u0915\u0935\u093f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u093c \u0926\u0939\u0932\u0935\u0940","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!