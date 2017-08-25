Download App
kavya kavya

अगर ब्वॉयफ्रेंड का आपकी दोस्त के साथ चल रहा है चक्कर तो ये तरीके खोल देंगे पोल!

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 01:30 PM IST
these are the signs that your best friend has crush on your boyfriend

ऐसा देखा जाता है कि लड़कियां अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के बारे में अपनी करीबी दोस्त से बातें शेयर करती हैं और उससे भी उसकी दोस्ती करवा देती है। हालांकि अक्सर यही दोस्ती उस पर भारी भी पड़ जाती है क्योंकि ऐसा देखा जाता है कि वहीं शख्स धोखा देता है जिस पर आप सबसे ज्यादा भरोसा करते हों। 

तो अगर आपको भी शक है कि आपकी बेस्टफ्रेंड आपके पार्टनर को पंसद करती है तो इन तरीकों से पता लगाएं।

