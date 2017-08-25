बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अगर ब्वॉयफ्रेंड का आपकी दोस्त के साथ चल रहा है चक्कर तो ये तरीके खोल देंगे पोल!
Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 01:30 PM IST
ऐसा देखा जाता है कि लड़कियां अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के बारे में अपनी करीबी दोस्त से बातें शेयर करती हैं और उससे भी उसकी दोस्ती करवा देती है। हालांकि अक्सर यही दोस्ती उस पर भारी भी पड़ जाती है क्योंकि ऐसा देखा जाता है कि वहीं शख्स धोखा देता है जिस पर आप सबसे ज्यादा भरोसा करते हों।
तो अगर आपको भी शक है कि आपकी बेस्टफ्रेंड आपके पार्टनर को पंसद करती है तो इन तरीकों से पता लगाएं।
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
