राजनीतिक विवादों से दूर रहने वाले कोविंद शाकाहारी भोजन के हैं शौकीन
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 09:37 AM IST
राजनीतिक विवादों से दूर रहने वाले
कोविंद राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए एनडीए की तरफ से घोषित अगले प्रत्याशी हैं। मृदुभाषी कोविंद अनुसूचित जातियों ,पिछड़ों के समर्थन में संघर्ष के लिए जाने जाते हैं।
आइए जानते हैं साफ-सुथरी छवि वाले रामनाथ कोविंद के जीवन से जुड़ी कुछ महत्वपूर्ण बातें ।
