मुंह के छालों से हैं परेशान तो बर्फ का इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 11:35 AM IST
how to cure ulcers in mouth

मुंह में छाले होने की वजह से काफी तकलीफ का सामना करना पड़ता है। ऐसे में खाने में मिर्च बहुत लगती है और ये दर्द भी करता है। पीरिड्स, हार्मोन का संतुलन बिगड़ना, पेट साफ ना होना आदि की वजह से मुंह में छाले हो जाते हैं। अगर आपको आए-दिन इस तकलीफ का सामना करना पड़ता है तो ये नुस्खे आपके लिए जरूर मददगार हो सकते हैं।

बजट

