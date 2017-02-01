बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मुंह के छालों से हैं परेशान तो बर्फ का इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Home Remedies
›
how to cure ulcers in mouth
{"_id":"589176d44f1c1b5979e806d0","slug":"how-to-cure-ulcers-in-mouth","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 11:35 AM IST
मुंह में छाले होने की वजह से काफी तकलीफ का सामना करना पड़ता है। ऐसे में खाने में मिर्च बहुत लगती है और ये दर्द भी करता है। पीरिड्स, हार्मोन का संतुलन बिगड़ना, पेट साफ ना होना आदि की वजह से मुंह में छाले हो जाते हैं। अगर आपको आए-दिन इस तकलीफ का सामना करना पड़ता है तो ये नुस्खे आपके लिए जरूर मददगार हो सकते हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"588c2d9b4f1c1b3e0fcf5fe6","slug":"how-to-get-rid-of-snoring","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u091a\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0930\u094d\u0930\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u091a\u0942\u0915 \u0926\u0935\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e?","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"589176d44f1c1b5979e806d0","slug":"how-to-cure-ulcers-in-mouth","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"588ed64c4f1c1b303de80b10","slug":"natural-contraceptive-which-can-be-used-easily","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0930\u0902\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091c \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 '\u0905\u0928\u091a\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940', \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0907\u0928 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
Also View
{"_id":"588c2d9b4f1c1b3e0fcf5fe6","slug":"how-to-get-rid-of-snoring","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u091a\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0930\u094d\u0930\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u091a\u0942\u0915 \u0926\u0935\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e?","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"588862974f1c1b3e0fcf43a1","slug":"use-vinegar-for-pregnancy-test","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e?","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"5886ec884f1c1bbc7ecf496b","slug":"how-to-heel-burnt-tongue-and-palate","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u092d \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0947, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0905\u093e\u091c\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"5885c9504f1c1b3f3fcf3bd6","slug":"wonderful-uses-of-toothpaste","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091a\u092e\u0915\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091f\u0942\u0925\u092a\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top