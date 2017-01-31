आपका शहर Close

जोड़ों का दर्द भगा देगा 'नींबू के छिलके' से बना ये खास तेल, आजमा कर देखें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 12:07 PM IST
Use Lemon Peel to Treat Joint Pain

नींबू खट्टा फल है घरेलू नुस्खे के रूप में इसका इस्तेमाल पुराने समय से ही होता आया है। इसमें विटामिन सी पाया जाता है। साथ ही इसमें एंटीऑक्सीडेंट तत्व और मिनरल्स भी पाए जाते हैं जो इम्यून सिस्टम को मजबूत बनाता है जिससे फ्लू, सर्दी -खांसी और बैक्टीरियल इंफेक्शन से बचा जा सकता है। साथ ही जोड़ों के दर्द और सूजन से निजात दिलाने में मददगार साबित हो सकता है।

बजट

Most Viewed

Also View

