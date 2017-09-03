Download App
kavya kavya

पुराने से पुराना दर्द हो जाएगा ठीक अगर रोज खाएंगे ये चीज

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 01:06 PM IST
to get rid of body pain have green chiles on a regular basis

हरी मिर्च भले ही तीखी होती है लेकिन इससे न केवल खाने का स्वाद बढ़ता है बल्कि सेहत के लिए भी फायदेमंद साबित होती है। तो चलिए आपको बताते हैं कि हरी मिर्च खाने से आपको कौन से 5 फायदे होते हैं।

पढ़ें- ये हैं आपकी रसोई में मिलने वाले 10 Pain Killers, चुटकियों में देंगे दर्द से छुटकारा

