Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

ये हैं आपकी रसोई में मिलने वाले 10 Pain Killers, चुटकियों में देंगे दर्द से छुटकारा

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 01:01 PM IST
try these ten common food that are natural painkillers

शरीर के किसी भी हिस्से में दर्द होता है तो लोग जल्दी से दवा खा लेते हैं। लेकिन क्या आपको पता है बहुत सारी खाने पीने की चीजें ऐसी होती हैं जो न केवल पेन किलर का काम करती हैं बल्कि आपको ज्यादा दवाओं का सेवन करने से भी बचा सकती हैं।

तो चलिए आपको बताते हैं कि कौन सी वो 10 चीजे हैं...

पढ़ें- इन 5 चीजों को खाने से दूर होगी शरीर की हर तरह की कमजोरी

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

natural painkillers food item

पॉलिटिक्स में एंट्री!

पॉलिटिक्स में एंट्री करेंगे कमल हासन, केरल के सीएम से की मुलाकात

Kamal Haasan will be join politics soon, says-will meet more politicians before I make my call

Most Viewed

इन 5 चीजों को खाने से दूर होगी शरीर की हर तरह की कमजोरी

to get rid of stress and weakness try these five amazing fruits
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

अखरोट खाएंगे लड़के तो होगा कमाल, यकीन ना आए तो करें ट्राई

these five nuts will boost the men power
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

जरा संभलकर...अगर खाएंगे ये चीजें तो हो जाएंगे गंजे

avoid eating these food items otherwise you will become bald
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

फैट वाली चीजें कम खाना भी आपके लिए बन सकता है जानलेवा, रिसर्च में हुआ खुलासा

intake of low fat food increases the risk of death says research
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

कहीं आप भी तो नहीं पी रहे गलत तरीके से ग्रीन टी!

having green tea like this will leave bad effect on your health
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top 20 shayari of jaun elia famous romantic shayari of jaun elia
काव्य

जौन एलिया : टॉप 20 शायरी

poet hafeez jalandhari writer of national anthem of pakistan wrote krishna bhajan
काव्य चर्चा

हफ़ीज़ जालंधरी: पाकिस्तान का राष्ट्रगान लिखने वाले शायर ने लिखा ‘कृष्ण गीत'

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan vakratunda mahakaya ganesh shlok
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - वक्रतुण्ड महाकाय, इस महामंत्र से गणेश जी की स्तुति

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!