गर्मियों में कूल रहने के लिए पिएं बेल का शरबत, दिल के लिए भी है फायदेमंद

amarujala.com- Presented By: पवनप्रीत कौर

Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 06:16 PM IST
गर्मियों में आपको हर कोने पर बेल के जूस का ठेला खड़ा मिल जाएगा। बेल का शरबत गर्मी से तो राहत दिलाता ही है, साथ में सेहत के लिए भी काफी फायदेमंद होता है। आइए जानते हैं इसके फायदों के बारे में।

ये भी पढ़ें- लू से बचने के लिए अपनाएं ये तरीके, नहीं पड़ेंगे बीमार​

