40 के बाद नहीं आएगी शारीरिक कमजोरी, बस इन चीजों से करें परहेज
'स्वस्थ शरीर में ही स्वस्थ मन का विकास होता है'..ये कहावत तो आपने कई बार सुनी होगी लेकिन आपका शरीर स्वस्थ रहे इसके लिए हड्डियों का मजबूत होना भी बेहद जरूरी होता है।
हालांकि बदलते दौर में लोग खान पान को लेकर लापरवाही बरततें है और कुछ ऐसी चीजों का सेवन ज्यादा करने लगते हैं जो समय से पहले ही हड्डियों को कमजोर बना देती है। तो चलिए आपको बताते हैं कि कौन से वो 5 चीजें हैं जिनको ज्यादा खाना खतरनाक हो सकता है।
