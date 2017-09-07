Download App
खाने में करते हैं आनाकानी, तो अब सावधान होने की है बारी

शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 02:24 PM IST
if you don't have enough food than you will suffer from these diseases

खाना खाना सेहत के लिए बहुत जरूरी होता है इससे न केवल शरीर को एनर्जी मिलती है बल्कि शरीर चुस्त दुरुस्त भी रहता है। अक्सर ऐसा देखा जाता है कि लोग वेट बढ़ने के डर की वजह से खाना खाना स्किप कर देते हैं अगर आप भी कुछ ऐसा ही कर रहे हैं तो सावधान हो जाइए क्योंकि ऐसा करना सेहत पर भारी पड़ सकता है।

पढ़ें- कभी न खाएं इन चीजों को कच्चा नहीं तो हो जाएगी गंभीर बीमारी
 

यूपी बीजेपी में बदलाव

यूपी भाजपा में होंगे बड़े बदलाव, नए चेहरे संभालेंगे पार्टी की जिम्मेदारी

new leaders to take place in Uttar Pradesh BJP.

Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Shamsher was chanting gayatri mantra in the last minute
काव्य चर्चा

"शमशेर बहादुर सिंह ने अंतिम सांस गायत्री मंत्र के साथ ली"

famous poem of Bahadur Shah zafar
इरशाद

हिंदुस्तान में 'दफ़्न' न होने के अफ़सोस को बयां करती बहादुर शाह ज़फ़र की ग़ज़ल

Dehleez
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक यश किरण की सपनों और दहलीज़ की जद्दोजहद बयां करती उम्दा कविता

सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत बोले- पाकिस्तान और चीन से एक साथ हो सकती है जंग

सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत बोले- पाकिस्तान और चीन से एक साथ हो सकती है जंग

युद्ध हुआ तो भारत के सामने घुटने टेक देगी पाकिस्तान की सेना

युद्ध हुआ तो भारत के सामने घुटने टेक देगी पाकिस्तान की सेना

अंदर से बेहद डरपोक है अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन अबू सलेम, जानिए उसके 10 सीक्रेट 

अंदर से बेहद डरपोक है अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन अबू सलेम, जानिए उसके 10 सीक्रेट 

मुंबई 1993 ब्लास्ट: अबू सलेम समेत 5 दोषी पहुंचे कोर्ट, थोड़ी देर में होगा सजा का ऐलान

मुंबई 1993 ब्लास्ट: अबू सलेम समेत 5 दोषी पहुंचे कोर्ट, थोड़ी देर में होगा सजा का ऐलान

