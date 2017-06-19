आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

तनाव से नहीं रहेंगे दूर तो हो जायेंगे बुढ़ापे का शिकार

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: संध्या द्विवेदी

Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 03:10 PM IST
beat distance with depression and stay young

आप किसी पार्टी में जायें और कोई आकर आपसे पूछे आप किस कालेज में पढ़ती हैं? अगर आप मर्द हैं तो किसी अजनबी लड़की से आप मिलें और वह पूछे आपकी शादी हो गई क्या? ऐेसे सवाल आपके चेहरे की रौनक बढ़ा देते हैं। पर,लोग ऐसे सवाल पूछते रहें इसके लिये जरूरी है, आप तनाव को अपने पास भी न फटकने दें। तो तरीके अपनाएं और तनाव को कहें बाय बाय...

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

lifestyle lifestyle in hindi

गोरखालैंड आंदोलन

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM चीफ गुरुंग की धमकी, रोका तो ठीक नहीं होगा

Darjeeling unrest LIVE: Gorkhaland supporters take out silent rally in protest against 3 deaths

Most Viewed

जवानी छूमंतर कर डालेंगी सुबह की ये 5 गलतियां, इनसे बचिए

Do these 5 things as soon as you wake up in the morning otherwise you will turn old at the young age
  • मंगलवार, 13 जून 2017
  • +

जल्दी वजन बढ़ाने के लिए बेहद कारगर हैं ये 5 शाकाहारी फूड्स

If you are vegetarian and wants to gain your weight, take the help of these 5 vegetarian diets
  • बुधवार, 31 मई 2017
  • +

मर्द कभी ना करें ये काम, नहीं तो हो जाएगा ब्रेस्ट कैंसर

Breast cancer can affect males too, Know how?
  • शुक्रवार, 26 मई 2017
  • +

Also View

छरहरा होना है तो घर ले आएं दालचीनी, और भी हैं टिप्स कारगर

to loss weight use Cinamon & more tips
  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +

दिमाग का है ट्रैफिक जाम तो डायरी राइटिंग करेगी ट्रैफिक पुलिस का काम

diary writing is a therapy of anxiety and stress
  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
तो इस वजह से अबु सलेम को नहीं हो सकती है फांसी की सजा

तो इस वजह से अबु सलेम को नहीं हो सकती है फांसी की सजा

मुंबई ब्लास्ट के बाद आजमगढ़ भाग आया था अबू सलेम, तैयार किए कई 'शूटर'

मुंबई ब्लास्ट के बाद आजमगढ़ भाग आया था अबू सलेम, तैयार किए कई 'शूटर'

जीएसटी : कारोबारियों को रिटर्न भरने के लिए दो महीने की छूट

जीएसटी : कारोबारियों को रिटर्न भरने के लिए दो महीने की छूट

GST: कश लगाना हो जाएगा महंगा, 25 रुपये तक हो जाएगी एक सिगरेट की कीमत

GST: कश लगाना हो जाएगा महंगा, 25 रुपये तक हो जाएगी एक सिगरेट की कीमत