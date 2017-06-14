आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

World Blood Donor Day: खून चढ़वाने से पहले इन बातों का रखें खास ख्याल

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 01:13 PM IST
If you have to get blood, then always keep these important things in your mind

आजकल कई खबरें आ रही हैं कि गलत खून चढ़ने की वजह से मरीज की हालत सुधारने की जगह और बिगड़ जाती है। अगर कभी आपके घर में भी कोई बीमार पड़ जाए या किसी ऑपरेशन के दौरान अचानक खून चढ़वाने की जरूरत आ पड़े तो ऐसी स्थिति में ये कुछ जरूरी बातें हमेशा ध्यान रखें।

आगे की स्लाइड्स में क्लिक करके जानें उन खास बातों के बारें में।   

 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

blood blood donation blood

राष्ट्रपति पद की रेस

राष्ट्रपति के लिए शत्रुघ्न ने फिर उछाला आडवाणी का नाम

We'll talk to all political parties, will try to seek support: V Naidu on Prez Election

Most Viewed

जवानी छूमंतर कर डालेंगी सुबह की ये 5 गलतियां, इनसे बचिए

Do these 5 things as soon as you wake up in the morning otherwise you will turn old at the young age
  • मंगलवार, 13 जून 2017
  • +

जल्दी वजन बढ़ाने के लिए बेहद कारगर हैं ये 5 शाकाहारी फूड्स

If you are vegetarian and wants to gain your weight, take the help of these 5 vegetarian diets
  • बुधवार, 31 मई 2017
  • +

मर्द कभी ना करें ये काम, नहीं तो हो जाएगा ब्रेस्ट कैंसर

Breast cancer can affect males too, Know how?
  • शुक्रवार, 26 मई 2017
  • +

Also View

झड़ते बालों से हैं परेशान, तो इस खास बीज का जरूर करें इस्तेमाल

If hair fall is troubling you then know how flax seed seed can be a boon to many hair problems
  • बुधवार, 14 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
7वां वेतन आयोग: खत्म नहीं हो रहा है 50 लाख कर्मचारियों का इंतजार

7वां वेतन आयोग: खत्म नहीं हो रहा है 50 लाख कर्मचारियों का इंतजार

लवासा समिति ने सौंपी 7वें वेतन आयोग की रिपोर्ट, 8 खास बातें

लवासा समिति ने सौंपी 7वें वेतन आयोग की रिपोर्ट, 8 खास बातें

GST के बाद खेती करने वालों पर भी लगेगा टैक्स

GST के बाद खेती करने वालों पर भी लगेगा टैक्स

ठाकरे ने दी महाराष्ट्र सरकार को चेतावनी, जुलाई तक लागू करें स्कीम, नहीं तो उठाएंगे बड़ा कदम

ठाकरे ने दी महाराष्ट्र सरकार को चेतावनी, जुलाई तक लागू करें स्कीम, नहीं तो उठाएंगे बड़ा कदम