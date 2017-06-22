बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ऑफिस में कुर्सी पर बैठने का ये अंदाज आपको कर डालेगा बेहद बीमार
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 03:49 PM IST
दफ्तर के घंटे बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। घर में रहने के घंटे कम हो रहे हैं। 10-12 घंटे दफ्तर की कुर्सी में बैठना आपकी मजबूरी है। ब्रेक भी लेंगें तो कितनी बार! ऐसे में आपके बैठने का अंदाज अगर बिगड़ा तो आप हो जाएंगे इन बीमारियों का शिकार।
