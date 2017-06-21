बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
न शिल्पा, न बिपाशा, न करीना लड़किया चाहती हैं इनके जैसा फिगर....
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Fitness
›
new trend girls wants figure like alia bhatt
{"_id":"5949a7c64f1c1b5f418b4667","slug":"girls-wants-figure-like-alia-bhatt","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928 \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e, \u0928 \u092c\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0936\u093e, \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0917\u0930.... \u200b","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 10:14 AM IST
योग करते हुए शिल्पा शेट्टी का वीडियो आ चुका है। विपाशा वासु भी योग करते हुए वीडियो अपलोड कर चुकीं हैं। लेकिन मजेदार बात यह है कि अब लड़कियां न शिल्पा बनना चाहती हैं और न विपाशा। और तो और एक समय ‘ जीरो फिगर ’ का क्रेज बढ़ाने वाली करीना भी लड़कियों की पहली पसंद नहीं है। हालांकि करीना अब खुद भी जीरो फिगर की नहीं रहीं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"592d3c474f1c1b5163bdc32c","slug":"if-you-are-vegetarian-and-wants-to-gain-your-weight-take-the-help-of-these-5-vegetarian-diets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0917\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0936\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"5926a9e84f1c1bc64353692d","slug":"breast-cancer-can-affect-males-too-know-how","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0948\u0902\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"592d54024f1c1bb349bdbc77","slug":"these-5-easy-home-made-remedies-will-give-you-relief-from-stomach-ache","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0902\u0917, \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top