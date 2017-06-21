आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

न शिल्पा, न बिपाशा, न करीना लड़किया चाहती हैं इनके जैसा फिगर.... ​

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: संध्या द्विवेदी

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 10:14 AM IST
new trend girls wants figure like alia bhatt

योग करते हुए शिल्पा शेट्टी का वीडियो आ चुका है। विपाशा वासु भी योग करते हुए वीडियो अपलोड कर चुकीं हैं। लेकिन मजेदार बात यह है कि अब लड़कियां न शिल्पा बनना चाहती हैं और न विपाशा। और तो और एक समय जीरो फिगर का क्रेज बढ़ाने वाली करीना भी लड़कियों की पहली पसंद नहीं है। हालांकि करीना अब खुद भी जीरो फिगर की नहीं रहीं। 
 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

lifestyle lifestylein hindi

पाकिस्तान की जीत पर नारे

मध्य प्रदेश: भारत की हार पर पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगे, 15 गिरफ्तार

mp fifteen arrested in burhanpur for raising pro-pak slogans

Most Viewed

जल्दी वजन बढ़ाने के लिए बेहद कारगर हैं ये 5 शाकाहारी फूड्स

If you are vegetarian and wants to gain your weight, take the help of these 5 vegetarian diets
  • बुधवार, 31 मई 2017
  • +

मर्द कभी ना करें ये काम, नहीं तो हो जाएगा ब्रेस्ट कैंसर

Breast cancer can affect males too, Know how?
  • शुक्रवार, 26 मई 2017
  • +

पेट में दर्द में राहत देगी एक चुटकी हींग, ये टिप्स भी आजमा कर देखें

These 5 easy home made remedies will give you relief from stomach ache
  • मंगलवार, 30 मई 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

राष्ट्रपति चुनावः इन 4 चेहरों में से कोई हो सकता है विपक्ष का उम्‍मीदवार

राष्ट्रपति चुनावः इन 4 चेहरों में से कोई हो सकता है विपक्ष का उम्‍मीदवार

उम्‍मीदवार की घोषणा के बाद जान लीजिए अंकों के समीकरण में भाजपा कितनी मजबूत

उम्‍मीदवार की घोषणा के बाद जान लीजिए अंकों के समीकरण में भाजपा कितनी मजबूत