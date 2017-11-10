बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सरकारी नौकरी की कर रहे हैं तलाश, तो यहां है 10वीं पास के लिए मौका
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Jobs
›
Other Jobs
›
CIDCO Recruitment 2017 Apply Online for 57 clerk , accounting clerk and Other Posts
{"_id":"5a0524224f1c1b6a678baa58","slug":"cidco-recruitment-2017-apply-online-for-57-clerk-accounting-clerk-and-other-posts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936, \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948 10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 09:58 AM IST
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a03f3f24f1c1b78548bbc2d","slug":"job-opportunities-at-isro-satish-dhawan-space-centre-apply-now","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0905\u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940, \u0938\u0948\u0932\u0930\u0940 1 \u0932\u093e\u0916 42 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u0915","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"59fe80ff4f1c1b65548bb104","slug":"10th-pass-job-in-hindustan-copper-limited-apply-now-know-all-details","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f HCL \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u092c \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
{"_id":"5a0286e64f1c1b76678b9f5a","slug":"how-to-tell-your-boss-you-have-too-much-work","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0928 5 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u0948 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a051a4a4f1c1b71548bbdf5","slug":"career-plus-bulletin-for-government-jobs-in-india","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0948 ","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
13:06
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a051c864f1c1bc1678ba5bc","slug":"indian-army-notification-released-for12th-pass-candidates-apply-online-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a03f3f24f1c1b78548bbc2d","slug":"job-opportunities-at-isro-satish-dhawan-space-centre-apply-now","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0905\u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940, \u0938\u0948\u0932\u0930\u0940 1 \u0932\u093e\u0916 42 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u0915","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!