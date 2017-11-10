Download App
सरकारी नौकरी की कर रहे हैं तलाश, तो यहां है 10वीं पास के लिए मौका

जॉब डेस्क, अमर उजाला

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 09:58 AM IST
CIDCO Recruitment 2017 Apply Online for 57 clerk , accounting clerk and Other Posts

सिटी एंड इंडस्ट्रियल डेवलपमेंट कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ महाराष्ट्र लिमिटेड ने 57 क्लर्क टाइपिस्‍ट, अकाउंटेट क्लर्क और अन्‍य भर्ती के लिए आवेदन मांगे हैं। इस पद के इच्छुक उम्मीदवार अपनी योग्यता के आधार पर आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

पढ़ें- 12वीं पास के लिए सेना में नौकरी का मौका, जल्द कर दें आवेदन

