12वीं पास के लिए सेना में नौकरी का मौका, जल्द कर दें आवेदन

जॉब डेस्क, अमर उजाला

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 09:30 AM IST
Indian army notification released for12th pass candidates apply online here

भारतीय सेना में नौकरी के इच्छुक उम्मीदवारों के लिए के लिए सुनहरा मौका है। सेना में कई पदों पर भर्ती होनी है। इसके लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया गया है। आवेदन करने में इच्छुक लोग अपनी पात्रता मानदंड, वेतन, कुल पद, चयन प्रक्रिया, नौकरी विवरण, अंतिम तिथि और आवेदन प्रक्रिया को ध्यानपूर्वक देखते हुए अप्लाई करें।

