10वीं पास के लिए 'रक्षा मंत्रालय' में वैकेंसी, 60 हजार सैलरी

amarujala.com- Presented by: पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 02:38 PM IST
रक्षा मंत्रालय (MINISTRY OF DEFENCE) के NCC Directorate PHHHP&C में 10वीं पास के लिए कई पदों पर आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं। इसके लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया गया है। आवेदन करने में इच्छुक लोग अपनी पात्रता मानदंड, वेतन, कुल पद, चयन प्रक्रिया, नौकरी विवरण, अंतिम तिथि और आवेदन प्रक्रिया को ध्यानपूर्वक देखते हुए अप्लाई करें। 

पदों का विवरण: मल्टी टास्किंग स्टाफ

कुल पदः 04

पढ़ेंः 10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी में सुनहरा मौका, 49 हजार सैलरी

