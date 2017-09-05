10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी में सुनहरा मौका, 49 हजार सैलरी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Jobs
›
Government Jobs
›
job vacancies for 10th passed in assam government 49000 salary{"_id":"59ae1c5d4f1c1b7f078b4574","slug":"job-vacancies-for-10th-passed-in-assam-government-49000-salary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0939\u0930\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, 49 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
असम सरकार के तहत पंचायत और ग्रामीण विकास आयुक्त के कार्यालय में 10वीं पास के लिए कई पदों पर आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं। इसके लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया गया है। आवेदन करने में इच्छुक लोग अपनी पात्रता मानदंड, वेतन, कुल पद, चयन प्रक्रिया, नौकरी विवरण, अंतिम तिथि और आवेदन प्रक्रिया को ध्यानपूर्वक देखते हुए अप्लाई करें।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.