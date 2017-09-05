Download App
10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी में सुनहरा मौका, 49 हजार सैलरी

amarujala.com- Presented by: पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 09:31 AM IST
job vacancies for 10th passed in assam government 49000 salary

असम सरकार के तहत पंचायत और ग्रामीण विकास आयुक्त के कार्यालय में 10वीं पास के लिए कई पदों पर आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं। इसके लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया गया है। आवेदन करने में इच्छुक लोग अपनी पात्रता मानदंड, वेतन, कुल पद, चयन प्रक्रिया, नौकरी विवरण, अंतिम तिथि और आवेदन प्रक्रिया को ध्यानपूर्वक देखते हुए अप्लाई करें। 

पदों का विवरण: एक्रिडिटड इंजीनियर, गांव पंचायत कॉर्डिनेटर, ग्राम रोजगार सहायक, कंप्यूटर असिस्‍टेंट, एकाउंट असिस्‍टेंट, ब्लॉक एमआईएस मैनेजर, जिला एमआईएस मैनेजर 

कुल पदः 3787

