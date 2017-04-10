बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PICS: जाने क्या है चर्चा में आये सिंधु जल समझौते का इतिहास
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Jammu and Kashmir
›
Jammu
›
STORY OF INDUS WATER TREATY
{"_id":"57e542414f1c1b881ea821cc","slug":"story-of-indus-water-treaty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PICS: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0927\u0941 \u091c\u0932 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u094c\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 12:23 PM IST
सिंधु जल समझौते को लेकर दिल्ली में कल से ही बैठकों का दौर जारी है । पाकिस्तान पर कूटनीतिक दबाव बनाने के नजरिए से जैसे ही भारत सरकार ने इस फैसले की समीक्षा करने की बात शुरू की वैसे ही सारे देश में भी इस विषय पर चर्चा शुरू हो गई । तस्वीरों में जानिए पांच दशक पुराने सिंधु जल समझौते से जुड़ी बातें-
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58eb4d9f4f1c1b6137cf517f","slug":"petrol-pumps-to-remain-shut-on-every-sunday-from-may-10-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0903 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0930 \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58eb60004f1c1b6137cf5337","slug":"diya-aur-baati-hum-fame-anas-rashid-engagement-with-heena-iqbal-14-years-younger-to-him","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Photos: 14 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b '\u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e-\u092c\u093e\u0924\u0940..' \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0942\u0920\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58e2a3c84f1c1b00705b438a","slug":"bs-3-re-sale-value-will-be-zero","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0932\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u090f\u0938-3 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928, \u0905\u092c \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"57e413934f1c1bf840a829f3","slug":"story-of-indian-soldier-abdul-hamid","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"1965 \u092f\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0927: \u090f\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u092c\u093e\u091c \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u200c\u0926\u200c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091f\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"57e14d7a4f1c1bc409a82709","slug":"story-of-1965-indo-pak-war","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"1965 \u092f\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0927: \u091c\u092c 2 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u094c\u092b \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u091f\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"57e391f54f1c1bb770a82c9c","slug":"story-of-1965-indo-pak-war-indian-airforce","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"1965 \u092f\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0927: \u091c\u092c \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0941 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 4 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u092c\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 23 सितंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"57e513c04f1c1bf840a837e7","slug":"story-of-accesion-of-jammu-and-kashmir-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932: \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0939\u0930\u093f \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 23 सितंबर 2016
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top