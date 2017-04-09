बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PICS: श्रीनगर उपचुनाव के दौरान हिंसा में 8 की मौत, कई जगहों पर ईवीएम तोड़े
Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 11:51 PM IST
अलगाववादियों तथा आतंकियों के चुनाव बहिष्कार के बीच श्रीनगर लोकसभा उपचुनाव में रविवार को भारी हिंसा हुई। इसमें आठ लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि 200 से अधिक घायल हुए हैं। दर्जनभर से अधिक पोलिंग बूथ पर भीड़ ने हमला कर ईवीएम तोड़ दी। पोलिंग बूथ पर पेट्रोल बम से हमले किए गए। कुछ स्थानों पर पोलिंग बूथ बदलने पड़े। उपद्रवियों को काबू में करने के लिए सुरक्षा बलों को आंसू गैस के गोले दागने पड़े और फायरिंग तक करनी पड़ी। दिनभर पत्थरबाजी चलती रही।
