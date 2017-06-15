आपका शहर Close

जम्मू कश्मीर के विकास में मील का पत्थर साबित होगी चिनैनी-नाशरी टनल, 7 बड़ी बातें

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो,अमर उजाला/जम्मू

Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 12:24 AM IST
CHINANI NASHRI TUNNEL TO BE A MILESTONE IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR

चिनैनी-नाशरी सुरंग को एशिया की सबसे लंबी सुरंग के तौर पर जाना जाता है। जानें इस टनल की बड़ी खूबियां। 

