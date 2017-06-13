बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
11575 फीट ऊंचाई पर राइडिंग के रोमांच के सफर वाली सबसे खतरनाक सड़क की 7 तस्वीरें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Jammu and Kashmir
›
Jammu
›
story of zozila pass at jammu and kashmir
{"_id":"593ecb551126f4c80b8b4b7d","slug":"story-of-zozila-pass-at-jammu-and-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"11575 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0907\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0915\u0940 7 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2017 12:05 AM IST
जम्मू-कश्मीर में स्थित जोजिला पास को भारत के सबसे खतरनाक रास्तों में से एक माना जाता है । अगर आप सड़क के रास्ते रोमांच का सफर करने के शौकीन हैं तो ये खबर आपके लिए है। देखें ये 7 तस्वीरें
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593ce6764f1c1ba3168b4568","slug":"jee-advanced-2017-topper-sarvesh-mehtani-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JEE \u090f\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0911\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593cedc24f1c1ba3168b4572","slug":"punjab-police-lady-constable-suicide","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e, 27 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u092c\u0932 \u092b\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u0932 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593ceee54f1c1be65d9beb24","slug":"family-of-brother-and-sister-died-in-mathura-accident-while-sleeping-in-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908-\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"593ec4cc1126f4c80b8b4abd","slug":"millitant-attack-in-kashmir-crpf-camp","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"J&K: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u092e\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u0906\u0930\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092b \u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u0947\u0921 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u092c\u0932 \u0915\u0947 2 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593e9b761126f4c80b8b4920","slug":"many-post-destroyed-in-retaliating-firing-by-india-after-cfv","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"LoC \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0927\u094d\u0935\u0902\u0938\u0915 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c, \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0908 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939, \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593eaf3b1126f4400d8b49a8","slug":"two-hundred-terrorist-became-active-on-terror-launch-pads","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Exclusive: \u090f\u0932\u0913\u0938\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u091f\u0947\u0930\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0902\u091a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0948\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u091f\u0947 200 \u0916\u0942\u0902\u0916\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593e3dd94f1c1bf0749be9da","slug":"big-news-for-vaisno-devi-piligrims-coming-in-summers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0935\u0948\u0937\u094d\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top