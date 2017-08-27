Download App
kavya kavya

विराट या गेल नहीं, हाशिम अमला की नजर में ये हैं टी20 के बेस्ट खिलाड़ी

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक निगम

Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 04:29 PM IST
hashim amla reveals his choice of best t20 player in the world

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के ओपनर हाशिम अमला ने बताया है कि टी20 क्रिकेट में उन्हें वर्ल्ड के बेस्ट खिलाड़ी कौनसे लगते हैं। अमला ने हमवतन इमरान ताहिर को वर्ल्ड का बेस्ट टी20 गेंदबाज करार दिया है। उनका मानना है कि अंतिम ओवरों में गेंदबाजी करने की काबिलियत ताहिर को विशेष बनाती है।

हाईकोर्ट की फटकार

HC ने फिर फटकारा- हरियाणा सरकार ने राजनीतिक फायदे के लिए शहर जलने दिया

gurmeet ram rahim conviction leads violence, highcourt hearing on violence

तीसरे वन-डे में बनने वाले हैं बंपर रिकार्ड्स, भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को बेसब्री से इंतजार

records that can be broken in third odi between india and sri lanka
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

IndVsSL: धोनी ने बनाया एक विश्व रिकॉर्ड, विराट ने जड़ा तिहरा शतक...

India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI at Pallikal Interesting facts Related to Match at Pallekele
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

सीरीज जीत के इरादे के साथ पल्लेकल में उतरेंगे टीम इंडिया के ये 11 खिलाड़ी!

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI at Pallekale india's probable playing XI
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

एबी डीविलियर्स के बारे में एक दक्षिण अफ्रीकी क्रिकेटर ने किया बड़ा खुलासा

alviro Petersen reveals the return of AB de Villiers in Test cricket
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

इंग्लैंड की तरफ से अब कभी नहीं खेलेंगे पीटरसन, इमोशनल संदेश के साथ ली विदाई

kevin pietersen confirms end of english career with an emotional message
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

होप और क्रैग ब्रेथवेट के शतकों से वेस्टइंडीज ने इंग्लैंड को दिया करारा जवाब

ENGvWI Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope centuries succumbs england at leeds
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
top ganesh chaturthi songs best devotional hindi songs and bhajans to celebrate ganesh chaturthi
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणपति स्पेशल: इस गानों के बिना गणेशोत्सव अधूरा

SHAD AZIMABADI shayar of mysticism
काव्य चर्चा

शाद अज़ीमाबादी: ज़िंदगी की दुश्वारियों से मोहब्बत करने वाला शायर

Mastishk bin lagi yeh aag hai....
मेरे अल्फाज़

कुशीनगर से हमारे पाठक सतीश कुमार पूछ रहे हैं कैसे लगी ये आग?

Your Story has been saved!