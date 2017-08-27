बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विराट या गेल नहीं, हाशिम अमला की नजर में ये हैं टी20 के बेस्ट खिलाड़ी
Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 04:29 PM IST
दक्षिण अफ्रीका के ओपनर हाशिम अमला ने बताया है कि टी20 क्रिकेट में उन्हें वर्ल्ड के बेस्ट खिलाड़ी कौनसे लगते हैं। अमला ने हमवतन इमरान ताहिर को वर्ल्ड का बेस्ट टी20 गेंदबाज करार दिया है। उनका मानना है कि अंतिम ओवरों में गेंदबाजी करने की काबिलियत ताहिर को विशेष बनाती है।
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
