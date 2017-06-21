ये हैं भारत के 10 योग गुरु जिनकी दीवानी हुई पूरी दुनिया, आप भी जानिए
आज तीसरे अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस पर जहां पूरी दुनिया में योग की धूम है तो ये जानना भी जरूरी है कि आखिर किन लोगों ने योग को दुनिया के कोने कोने तक पहुंचाया। अगर आप सिर्फ बाबा रामदेव का ही नाम जानते हैं तो अपनी जानकारी दुरुस्त कर लीजिए। क्योंकि हम आपको बता रहे हैं ऐसे कुछ नामों के बारे में जिन्होंने योग को दुनिया के कोने कोने में स्थापित किया।
