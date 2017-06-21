योग दिवसः पानी से पहाड़ तक और दिल्ली से पेरू तक हर जगह सिर्फ योग
International yoga day: some special pictures of yoga from ladakh, INS vikramaditya and peru
तीसरे अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस पर बुधवार को देशभर में योग की धूम रही। इस अवसर पर पूरे देश में जगह-जगह लोगों ने योग कर दूसरों को भी योग करने के लिए प्रेरित किया। लेकिन इस दौरान कुछ तस्वीरें इतनी खास रहीं कि उन्होंने सबका ध्यान अपनी ओर खींचा। आइए कुछ ऐसी ही तस्वीरों से आपको रूबरू कराते हैं।
