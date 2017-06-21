आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

योग दिवसः पानी से पहाड़ तक और दिल्‍ली से पेरू तक हर जगह सिर्फ योग

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Written by : हरेन्द्र ‌सिंह मोरल

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 09:56 AM IST
International yoga day: some special pictures of yoga from ladakh, INS vikramaditya and peru

तीसरे अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस पर बुधवार को देशभर में योग की धूम रही। इस अवसर पर पूरे देश में जगह-जगह लोगों ने योग कर दूसरों को भी योग करने के लिए प्रेरित किया। लेकिन इस दौरान कुछ तस्वीरें इतनी खास रहीं कि उन्होंने सबका ध्यान अपनी ओर खींचा। आइए कुछ ऐसी ही तस्वीरों से आपको रूबरू कराते हैं। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

latest hindi news international yoga day yoga day

पाकिस्तान की जीत पर नारे

मध्य प्रदेश: भारत की हार पर पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगे, 15 गिरफ्तार

mp fifteen arrested in burhanpur for raising pro-pak slogans

Most Viewed

रिटायरमेंट के दिन फरार रहने वाले पहले जज बने कर्णन, जानिए पांच बड़ी बातें

absconding justice CS karnan is retiring today who is facing contempt of Supreme court
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

VIRAL VIDEO: देखिए कैसे बनते हैं 'प्लास्टिक के चावल'

VIRAL VIDEO: Making Of Plastic Or Artificial Rice
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

अपने आप में अजूबा है ब्रिटेन का लोकतंत्र, जानिए इस रोचक लोकतंत्र की 10 बातें

Britain's democracy is unique in itself, Know about special facts of its
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

राष्ट्रपति चुनावः इन 4 चेहरों में से कोई हो सकता है विपक्ष का उम्‍मीदवार

राष्ट्रपति चुनावः इन 4 चेहरों में से कोई हो सकता है विपक्ष का उम्‍मीदवार

उम्‍मीदवार की घोषणा के बाद जान लीजिए अंकों के समीकरण में भाजपा कितनी मजबूत

उम्‍मीदवार की घोषणा के बाद जान लीजिए अंकों के समीकरण में भाजपा कितनी मजबूत