12 मार्च 1993 ब्लास्ट का वो दिन जब दहल गई थी मायानगरी मुंबई
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
INDIA NEWS
›
12 March 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case Special TADA court's Can verdict today, see photos{"_id":"594386ac4f1c1beb588b468d","slug":"12-march-1993-mumbai-serial-blasts-case-special-tada-court-s-can-verdict-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"12 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091a 1993 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0935\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u091c\u092c \u0926\u0939\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
12 मार्च 1993 मुंबई सीरियल ब्लास्ट यानि 24 साल पुराने मामले पर आज फैसला आ गया है। विशेष टाडा कोर्ट ने अपना फैसला सुनाया है। 12 मार्च 1993 को मुंबई में 12 जगहों पर हुए सिलसिलेवार बम धमाकों में 257 लोगों की मौत हुई थी।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.