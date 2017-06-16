आपका शहर Close

12 मार्च 1993 ब्लास्ट का वो दिन जब दहल गई थी मायानगरी मुंबई

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented: अभिषेक तिवारी

Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 01:34 PM IST
12 March 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case Special TADA court's Can verdict today, see photos

12 मार्च 1993 मुंबई सीरियल ब्लास्ट यानि 24 साल पुराने मामले पर आज फैसला आ गया है। विशेष टाडा कोर्ट ने अपना फैसला सुनाया है। 12 मार्च 1993 को मुंबई में 12 जगहों पर हुए सिलसिलेवार बम धमाकों में 257 लोगों की मौत हुई थी।

1993 mumbai blasts case mumbai

मैदान में धोनी ने के 'चक्रव्यूह' ने किया तमीम का काम तमाम

विराट के नाम एक और विश्व रिकॉर्ड, दादा, सचिन और एबी को पीछे छोड़ा

जब एक साथ पूरे गांव की म‌ह‌िलाओं ने खो द‌िया था अपना सुहाग

इतिहास की सबसे बड़ी त्रासदी के जख्म अब भी हरे, लेक‌िन दावे धरे के धरे

