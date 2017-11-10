Download App
वेस्टर्न स्टाइल के साथ मैक्सी श्रग आपको देगा आकर्षक लुक

रूपायन डेस्क/ अमर उजाला

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 11:34 AM IST
फैशन में श्रग नहीं मैक्सी श्रग है। एंकल और नी लेंथ वाले इस श्रग को आप वेस्टर्न स्टाइल के ड्रेस के साथ आसानी से कैरी कर सकती हैं।

