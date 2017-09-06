बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ईशा गुप्ता के बाद प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने करवाया बोल्ड फोटोशूट, देखें PHOTOS
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Fashion
›
Fashion street
›
Priyanka Chopra photo shoot for Vogue magazine
{"_id":"59afcc944f1c1b94078b48e1","slug":"priyanka-chopra-photo-shoot-for-vogue-magazine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0936\u093e \u0917\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 PHOTOS","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 04:22 PM IST
Photo Credit: Bollywoodlife.com
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59aa76a94f1c1b56738b4df1","slug":"aryan-khan-and-ahaan-pandey-looks-similar-in-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u0941\u0932\u0911\u0928 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0921 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"59a7a4704f1c1bf2278b4906","slug":"bollywood-film-producer-rhea-kapoor-as-stylish-as-sister-sonam-kapoor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093f\u0936 \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925-\u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"59a7ffad4f1c1be5278b4aa4","slug":"bollywood-actresses-spotted-wearing-mini-skirt-in-different-style","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0938 \u0932\u0941\u0915, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"59a7a4704f1c1bf2278b4906","slug":"bollywood-film-producer-rhea-kapoor-as-stylish-as-sister-sonam-kapoor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093f\u0936 \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925-\u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"59a7ffad4f1c1be5278b4aa4","slug":"bollywood-actresses-spotted-wearing-mini-skirt-in-different-style","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0938 \u0932\u0941\u0915, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"59a924504f1c1be4278b4bc4","slug":"try-these-a-line-kurta-style-of-bollywood-actresses","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u090f \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Fashion tips","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"fashion-tips"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!