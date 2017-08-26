बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फैशन के मामले में सारा-जाह्नवी से कम नहीं हैं चंकी पांडे की बेटी
Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 01:43 PM IST
बॉलीवुड में अपनी एक्टिंग की धाक जमाने वाले एक्टर चंकी पांडे की बेटी अनन्या इन दिनों सुर्खियों में है। अनन्या हाल ही में ग्रेजुएट हुईं हैं लेकिन उनकी खूबसूरती और जबरद्स्त ड्रेसिंग सेन्स की वजह से फैशन दीवा की लिस्ट में उनका नाम जुड़ गया है।
