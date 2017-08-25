बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रंगीन कपड़ों से लग्जरी गाड़ियों तक, बाबा राम रहीम का हर अंदाज है निराला
Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 01:33 PM IST
कलरफुल कपड़ों से लेकर एक से बढ़कर एक लक्जरी गाड़ियों में घूमने वाले बाबा राम रहीम का
लाइफस्टाइल बाकी सभी बाबाओं से एकदम हटके है। वैसे तो बाबा गुरमीत राम रहीम सिंह धर्म निरपेक्ष संगठन डेरा सच्चा सौदा के प्रमुख हैं लेकिन अब उन्होंने बॉलीवुड तक अपनी पहचान बना ली है।
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
